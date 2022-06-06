Neymar nets penalty as Brazil beats Japan 1-0 in friendly

By STEPHEN WADE

AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Brazil has defeated Japan 1-0 in a friendly thanks to a penalty by Neymar in the 77th minute after he was tripped in the box on a rainy night at Tokyo’s new National Stadium. It was Neymar’s 74th goal for the national team, leaving him three short of matching the record held by Pele. He also scored two penalties last week in a 5-1 victory over South Korea as Brazil tested itself on an Asian tour against two teams who qualified for the World Cup.