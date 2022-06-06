Skip to Content
Romeo Crennel retires after almost 40 years as NFL coach

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday, ending a 39-year NFL coaching career that included five Super Bowl titles. Crennel, spent the past eight seasons with the Houston Texans. He was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2014-16 and assistant head coach from 2017-19. In 2020 he was the associate head coach before becoming the interim head coach after coach Bill O’Brien was fired after just four games.

