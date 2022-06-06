Stephen Curry’s teammates admire his humility as a superstar

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry exhibits a humility in how he goes about his daily business that his teammates admire, a superstar who doesn’t worry how many points he scores from night to night, assists he dishes out or arm flexes he gets to perform in the faces of adoring fans who chant “M-V-P!” at every chance. That’s Selfless Steph — never one to let his ego get in the way of Golden State’s success. He is relishing the process of helping the inexperienced Warriors players find their path, for this postseason and well beyond.