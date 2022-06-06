Tim Tebow among first-timers on College Football HOF ballot

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Tim Tebow is among the former players making a first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. Tebow led Florida to two national championships and won a Heisman Trophy and has been outspoken in his Christian beliefs. Some of the other former players on the ballot for the first time are quarterback Alex Smith of Utah, wide receiver Justin Blackmon of Oklahoma State, running back Ki-Jana Carter of Penn State, linebacker Luke Kuechly of Boston College and defensive lineman Dewey Selmon of Oklahoma.