U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities are moving to seize a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world’s most expensive private airplanes after linking both aircraft to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A Manhattan federal court magistrate judge on Monday signed a seizure warrant authorizing the seizure of the Gulfstream and a Boeing jet that authorities said was worth less than $100 million before it was customized into a much more expensive plane. Abramovich, who recently sold his stake in Chelsea, a Premier League football club in London, is among the wealthier Russians whose assets are being watched for sanction violations after Russian’s invasion of Ukraine.