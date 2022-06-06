Under new management: Can weekend sweep stop Phillies swoon?

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Los Angeles Angels and enter a pivotal stretch to revive their season. The Phillies open a three-game series Tuesday at NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The series could show if the Phillies were one-weekend wonders in the wake of the enthusiasm of a new manager against a struggling team or serious about straightening the season. Then comes a make-or-break stretch. The Phillies play six games at home against the sub-.500 Diamondbacks and Marlins. Then four games at Washington and two games at Texas. That’s 13 straight games in June against teams with losing records.