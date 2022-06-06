Wacha throws shutout, Red Sox win 1-0 as Angels’ skid at 12

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout in five years and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat Los Angeles 1-0 to hand the Angels their 12th straight defeat. Christian Vázquez had an RBI single in the second inning as the Red Sox won their fifth in a row. The Angels matched their longest slide in a single season, last done to end the 1988 schedule. Wacha, who hadn’t lasted more than six innings in his first season with the Red Sox, outpitched Noah Syndergaard, who went six strong innings for the Angels. Los Angeles star Mike Trout had a first-inning single off Wacha to end an 0-for-26 drought, the longest hitless run of his career.