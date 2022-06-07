Italy seizes 4 tons of cocaine linked to Colombian Gulf Clan

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italian agents have confiscated 4.3 tons of cocaine with a street value of nearly a quarter-billion euros (dollars) in the northeastern port city of Trieste, dealing a blow to Colombia’s feared Gulf Clan in one of the largest drug busts ever in Europe. Arrest warrants were being executed for 38 people on suspicion of international drug trafficking in Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Colombia. The yearlong undercover investigation was carried out in coordination with U.S. Homeland Security. The bust follows the extradition last month of the Gulf Clan’s alleged leader, who is considered one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords.