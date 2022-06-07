New Zealand PM to visit Australian counterpart in Sydney

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister has held face-to-face meetings with the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia during his hectic first two weeks in office. But on Thursday, Anthony Albanese will receive a world leader for the first time when New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Sydney. Ardern described the bilateral relationship between the near-neighbor countries as “like family.” Among the items for discussion when Ardern visits Albanese’s hometown Thursday and Friday are Australia’s more ambitious greenhouse gas emission targets under his administration and support for Pacific Island nations.