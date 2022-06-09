EU urges Algeria to restore friendship treaty with Spain

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The European Union has urged Algeria to reverse its decision a day after the gas-rich north African country ordered the suspension of a two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain. The move was the latest by Algiers to punish Spain’s government for changing its position regarding Western Sahara whose independence movement from Morocco is supported by rival Algeria. European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Thursday the decision is “deeply worrying.” The true impact of the diplomatic move is yet to be seen. But Algeria has reportedly ordered its national bank to stop facilitating payments with Spain. Spain’s government quickly moved to assuage fears that Algeria’s natural gas could be at risk.