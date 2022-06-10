Case of slain Puerto Rican boxer Macho Camacho crumbles

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge has dismissed a case against five suspects charged in the 2012 killing of renown Puerto Rican boxer Macho Camacho after authorities said the star witness fled the island. Prosecutors have requested a second opportunity to have their case heard, adding that they have contacted authorities in Florida for help since they believe the witness is now there. Friday’s ruling comes three months after Puerto Rico’s Justice Department announced the accusations against the five suspects with great fanfare since it marked the first time anyone was charged in nearly a decade since the killing.