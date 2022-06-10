Chicago cop who struggled with Black woman on beach resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — A white Chicago police officer captured on video struggling with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park last summer has resigned from the department. A Chicago Department spokesperson says Officer Bruce Dyker resigned in May before any formal disciplinary action was announced against him. Dyker, who was placed on desk duty shortly after the incident, had been a Chicago officer since 1998. Videos showing Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown shortly after midnight in August 2021, as she walked her dog at North Avenue Beach later went viral and prompted a police investigation. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was “quite disturbed” by the videos.