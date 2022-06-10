Crowded dais as boxing hall of fame inducts three classes

By TIM DAHLBERG

AP Boxing Writer

The International Boxing Hall of Fame might have to build a new wing to host all the new inductees after this weekend’s ceremonies. Floyd Mayweather Jr. alone makes Sunday’s event one of the most anticipated in years. Among the other inductees are Roy Jones Jr., Andre Ward, Bernard Hopkins and pioneering women Laila Ali and Christy Martin. The last two ceremonies were canceled because of the pandemic. That means there are 27 fighters and 36 honorees in total this year. The ceremony will be held in a nearby casino instead of the boxing hall in tiny Canastota, New York.