Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for his comments about protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Coach Ron Rivera announced the fine in a statement after meeting with Del Rio. Del Rio later apologized for calling the deadly riot “a dust-up at the Capitol.” Rivera says Del Rio understands the difference between the peaceful protests and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Rivera says the money will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.