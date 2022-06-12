Rodón goes 6 strong, Giants complete sweep of Dodgers 2-0

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón pitched two-hit ball over six strong innings and the San Francisco Giants completed a three-game sweep of the NL West-leading Dodgers, beating Los Angeles 2-0 on Sunday. Austin Slater and Mike Yastrzemski homered off Julio Urías in the first inning to send the stumbling Dodgers to their sixth loss in eight games. Chris Taylor doubled twice for Los Angeles but was forced out of the game after suffering a cut near his right eye when he crashed into the fence in left field trying to make a catch. The Dodgers remained one-half game ahead of the San Diego Padres. The Giants pulled within 3 ½ games of first place.