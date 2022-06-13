Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city. Wu’s trial was reported late Friday night, and many online users criticized the timing. They noted the attack on women at a restaurant earlier Friday in a coastal city. Nine people have been arrested in that case. Wu is a former member of Korean group EXO and has been in police custody for almost a year. The verdict and sentence were expected later. Rape carries a potential punishment of 3 to 10 years in prison, though longer penalties are possible in exceptional cases.