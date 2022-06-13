Inside the Finals: Celtics fit to be tied, Steph raining 3s

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The Boston Celtics are probably used to 2-2 ties in the NBA Finals by now. This is the 13th time in Boston’s 22 appearances in the title series that the Celtics and their opponent have split the first four games. The Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied 2-2 going into Game 5 at San Francisco on Monday night. Also, Stephen Curry and the Celtics both find themselves on 3-point tears in these playoffs. And there’s a good bit of money set to go to the winner, as if winning a title wasn’t a big enough prize.