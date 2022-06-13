Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: Braves go for 12th straight win, Lynn returns

By The Associated Press

After another slow start to the season, the reigning World Series champion Braves are surging like an October contender once again, riding an 11-game winning streak into a series at Washington. It’s the club’s best stretch since winning 14 straight from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. Atlanta has outscored opponents 74-30 with 22 homers during the run, and the pitching staff has a 2.32 ERA over the same span. Lance Lynn will return from the injured list and pitch for the White Sox a day earlier than planned after manager Tony La Russa shuffled his rotation in response to Michael Kopech’s injury Sunday.

