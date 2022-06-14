Mikolas working on no-hitter through 6 for Cards vs Pirates

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas of the St. Louis Cardinals is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a doubleheader. Mikolas has thrown 81 pitches, 51 for strikes. St. Louis leads 9-1. The right-hander has struck out four and walked one. Pittsburgh got an unearned run in the fourth to make it 7-1 when Bryan Reynolds scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout. Reynolds led off the inning and reached second base when left fielder Juan Yepez misplayed a fly ball for an error. Reynolds advanced to third on a groundout. Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.