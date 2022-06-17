Kentucky restaurant created by KFC founder for sale

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A restaurant created by KFC founder Harland Sanders for his wife decades ago is for sale. The Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Shelbyville, Kentucky, hit the market this week. The sale of the 25,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet hall is being handled by Six Degrees Real Estate. The listing includes the trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name as well as memorabilia from the Sanders family. The 3-acre property also includes a 5,000-square-foot residence where Harland and Claudia Sanders lived for more than 20 years. The listing does not include a sale price. The sellers are hoping a buyer will fight to maintain the restaurant and expand the brand.