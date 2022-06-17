Man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ elementary school

A man is facing a federal charge stemming from what FBI agents said were his emailed messages to federal law enforcement about his desire to kill children at an elementary school in Sherwood, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal grand jury has indicted Braeden Richard Riess, 26, of Tigard, Oregon, on one count of interstate communication of threats.

He appeared in federal court Friday afternoon, about a month after he was charged in Washington County Circuit Court with multiple counts of disorderly conduct in the same case. His court-appointed federal public defender entered a not guilty plea to the single federal charge on his behalf.

Riess is accused of sending multiple emails May 15 to the FBI’s website threatening to “shoot up’′ Middleton Elementary School because of the agency’s failure to stop “hackers,” according to a federal affidavit and Sherwood police.

The FBI had received earlier emails from Riess, but those didn’t name a specific target or school, the affidavit said, though they did threaten that Riess would walk into a school and kill innocent children. He sent those emails between May 5 and May 13, according the affidavit.

FBI agents arrested Riess at his Tigard apartment on May 16.

He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in Washington County Circuit Court.