New Mexico county commissioner who refuses to certify recent election results sentenced for role in January 6 attack

By Holmes Lybrand and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

Couy Griffin, a New Mexico county commissioner, ardent election-fraud conspiracy theorist and founder of “Cowboys for Trump,” avoided more jail time on Friday for his role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack.

He was sentenced to 14 days with time served, fined $3,000 and given one year supervised release with the requirement that he complete 60 hours of community service.

Griffin was videotaped at the Capitol saying he “has Mike Pence in our prayers” and hoped that Pence would “do the right thing” and argued during his trial that he was peaceful on January 6 and even calmed a group of rioters by leading them in prayer.

Griffin, an Otero county commissioner, is still relentlessly pushing claims of election fraud, going as far as refusing to certify the recent primary results in his county, which the Justice Department cited to bolster its argument that Griffin should spend several months in jail.

Along with two other GOP commissioners, Griffin has declined to certify the results of the June 7 primary, pointing to a mistrust of Dominion voting machines — a false conspiracy theory popularized by former President Donald Trump’s legal team over the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Griffin told CNN he will also defy a state Supreme Court order to certify the results of the primary. The commission has scheduled an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to address the certification.

The commissioners’ defiance has raised alarms among voting rights advocates, who are concerned that the conspiracy theories about voting machines and elections are taking root in pockets of the country and fear that the Otero flareup could serve as a preview of future election disruptions in this year’s midterm elections.

Friday is the deadline for New Mexico counties to certify the results of the June 7 primary election. New Mexico’s Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver this week asked the state attorney general to investigate the Otero commissioners over several recent actions, including votes initiated by Griffin to remove ballot drop boxes and discontinue the use of Dominion vote-tallying machines before November’s election.

After a somewhat continuous bench trial in March, Griffin was found guilty of trespassing on US Capitol grounds during the riot by federal Judge Trevor McFadden.

The ex-pastor, conspiracy theory peddler, and former cowboy Disney performer asked for two months probation, claiming that he had already incurred harsh punishments like being held in jail for several weeks after being arrested when he returned to DC on January 17, 2021. Griffin told his colleagues on the county commission that he would return for Joe Biden’s inauguration with his revolver and rifle.

