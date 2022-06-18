Al Sharpton takes a bow, with Spike, to close out Tribeca

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — On the eve of Juneteenth, the Tribeca Festival came to a close with the Rev. Al Sharpton documentary “Loudmouth.” The premiere united on stage Sharpton and Spike Lee — two towering New York figures who have each been vilified and celebrated for their championing of racial justice. The event was held Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. “Loudmouth” contextualizes Sharpton’s legacy as an extension of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rep. John Lewis and others, while chronicling his unique longevity despite plenty of naysayers along the way.