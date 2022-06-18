Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:41 AM

Iran fighter jet crashes after engine fails, pilots survive

KTVZ

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Media reports say an Iranian fighter plane crashed near the central city of Isfahan after its engine failed, but both pilots survived. The pilots were taken Saturday to a local hospital. The official IRNA news agency says there was a technical failure in the engine of the Grumman F-14 Tomcat that led to the crash. Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the Tomcat F-14 is American-made. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to obtain spare parts and maintain the aging aircraft.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content