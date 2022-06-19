8 more dead as India’s Assam state reels under floods

By WASBIR HUSSAIN

Associated Press

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India’s Assam state have claimed eight more lives, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow. Assam’s disaster management agency says 32 of the state’s 35 districts are underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army has been called in for rescue efforts and the air force remains on standby. The Brahmaputra flows from China’s Tibet through India and into Bangladesh on a nearly 497-mile journey through Assam. On Sunday, four people went missing when a boat carrying nine capsized in eastern Assam. Forecasters are expecting a respite from rains after incessant downpours.