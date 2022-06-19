A beer and a chat: Man U’s CEO meets with disgruntled fans

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

A small group of disgruntled Manchester United supporters headed toward the home of the club’s chief executive to voice their concerns amid widespread unrest in the fanbase about the ownership of the Glazer family. They probably got more than they were bargaining for. A planned protest by the fans turned into an impromptu sit-down with Richard Arnold, the CEO, in a pub where a number of topics appeared to be discussed. They ranged from the owners to the club’s financial issues to the heavily reported pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. United hasn’t won a major title in five years.