Girona back in Spain’s 1st division after beating Tenerife

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — There was no heartbreak for Girona this time. The Catalan club fell just short of promotion the last two seasons but made it back to the top flight on Sunday to end a three-year spell in the Spanish second division. Girona defeated Tenerife 3-1 in the second leg of the promotion playoffs to earn the third and final spot in the top division next season. Girona was coming off losses to Elche and Rayo Vallecano in the last two playoff finals. Almería and Valladolid had earned the automatic promotion berths by finishing in the top two in the regular season.