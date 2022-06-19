Liverpool signs teenager Ramsay as a backup right back

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has signed Scotland under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen as a backup to right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 18-year-old Ramsay hasn’t played for Scotland’s senior team and only made his senior debut for Aberdeen in March last year. He played 39 games for the team in Scotland’s top division, making nine assists and scoring one goal. Ramsay has joined for a reported fee of 4.2 million pounds ($5.15 million). Ramsay is Liverpool’s third signing of the offseason following the arrival of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez and 19-year-old forward Fabio Carvalho.