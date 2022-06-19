Reports: Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

ROME (AP) — Italian news reports are quoting prosecutors in southern Italy as saying film director Paul Haggis has been detained for investigation of the alleged sexual assault of a woman. Haggis has been in Italy for a film festival in Ostuni. The tourist town is in the southeastern region of Puglia. News agency LaPresse and other Italian media carried a statement from prosecutors in nearby Brindisi that they are investigating allegations a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days. The authorities were quoted as saying that Haggis dropped the woman off early Sunday at Brindisi airport where authorities helped her. Haggis’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.