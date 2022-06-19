Spain’s conservatives strike huge win in southern Andalusia

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s traditional conservatives have scored a huge win in southern Andalusia by claiming an absolute majority for the European nation’s most populous region. The commanding victory Sunday will ensure that the Popular Party does not have to rely on the far-right Vox party. With 99% of the votes counted, the Popular Party secured three more seats than the 55 needed for the absolute majority. The Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez slipped from 33 seats in 2018 to 30. The Popular Party hopes this will be a signal of what is to come in national elections that will have to be held before the end of 2023.