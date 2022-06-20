Hamilton’s raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton was energized by a respectable weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished third. It was just his second podium of the season. Mercedes raised its car to help alleviate some of the bumping that has created health concerns for the seven-time champion. It helped in Montreal, but Mercedes believes it has to run the cars low to the ground to be competitive. Hamilton was enthused to be cheered on again and said he was hopeful Mercedes will continue to find gains as Formula One heads into his home race. Hamilton is the defending winner of the British Grand Prix.