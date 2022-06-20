Rüdiger: It was ‘Madrid or nothing’ after leaving Chelsea

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger says he experienced first-hand what it felt like to be a Real Madrid player while on the losing end as Madrid pulled off one of its stunning Champions League comebacks this season. Rüdiger was introduced by his new club on Monday and says the experience at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium made his decision to join the Spanish powerhouse easier. He says it was his first time playing at the stadium and “it was an incredible feeling.” The 29-year-old Rüdiger said Madrid rival Barcelona showed interest in signing him but it was “Madrid or nothing.”