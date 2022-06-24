Ashcraft goes 8, Reds beat Giants 4-2 to halt 7-game skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Cincinnati rookie Graham Ashcraft bounced back from two poor starts, pitching a career-high eight innings to help the Reds stop their seven-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Nick Senzel drove in two runs and Mike Moustakas scored twice to pace the Cincinnati offense. Ashcraft faltered only in the fourth inning, when Evan Longoria belted a two-out homer, and in the eighth — when Mike Yastrzemski lashed an RBI single. That followed a double-play comebacker Ashcraft induced from Tommy La Stella to dampen a potential Giants rally. Hunter Strickland worked the ninth against his former team for his third save. Ashcraft permitted six hits and walked none while striking out eight.