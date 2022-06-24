Bulldogs beat Oil Kings 3-2 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 3-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game. Shawinigan will face host Saint John on Saturday in the round-robin finale, with the winner advancing to the final and the loser to the semifinal. McTavish gave Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton a 3-1 lead with 6:34 left. Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton had power-play goals for the Bulldogs in the first period. Jalen Luypen and Jake Neighbours scored in third for Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Hamilton finished 1-2 in round-robin play, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Thursday night.