Grizzlies confirm trade with 76ers netting Roddy, Green

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the final pieces of their draft night trade sending guard De’Anthony Melton to the Philadelphia 76ers for the draft rights to forward David Roddy and wing Danny Green. Roddy was selected with the No. 23 overall pick Thursday night. The Mountain West Player of the Year led Colorado State to the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2013. Green is a three-time NBA champ with the Spurs (2014), the Raptors (2019) and the Lakers (2020). Melton has spent the past three seasons with the Grizzlies.