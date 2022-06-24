Serena Williams to begin Wimbledon against 113th-ranked foe

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams will begin her Wimbledon comeback by facing Harmony Tan. Tan is a 24-year-old from France who is ranked 113th and owns a 2-6 career record in Grand Slam matches. The placement of Williams in the women’s bracket was the most anticipated aspect of the draw at the All England Club. She is making her first appearance in singles since getting injured in the first round at Wimbledon last year. Williams has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon. Tan is making her debut at the grass-court tournament.