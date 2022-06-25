Ham Radio Field Day held in Sisters, La Pine to show, explain a hobby that can prove crucial in emergencies
Central Oregon's amateur operators staged Ham Radio Field Day Saturday in Sisters and La Pine. People were able to learn more about the hobby from the High Desert Amateur Radio Group. Amateur or ham Radio is a means of communicating when other methods can fail in disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and storms. Ham radios proved crucial during events such as Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.
