Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:29 PM

Ham Radio Field Day held in Sisters, La Pine to show, explain a hobby that can prove crucial in emergencies

    Central Oregon's amateur operators staged Ham Radio Field Day Saturday in Sisters and La Pine. People were able to learn more about the hobby from the High Desert Amateur Radio Group. Amateur or ham Radio is a means of communicating when other methods can fail in disasters, such as hurricanes, tornadoes and storms. Ham radios proved crucial during events such as Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.

News
Author Profile Photo

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content