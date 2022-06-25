Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 5-month-old girl has been shot to death while sitting in the rear of a car in Chicago. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the child as Cecilia Thomas. She was struck in the head when shots were fired from another vehicle. She later died at a hospital. Police said a 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye. No arrests have been made. The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago. She would have turned 6-months-old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.