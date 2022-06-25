‘Total bloodbath’: Witnesses describe Ethiopia ethnic attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of people, mostly ethnic Amhara, were slaughtered in a village and its surroundings this month in the latest explosion of ethnic violence in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous nation. Ethiopians are again left wondering why the federal government failed to protect them from the violent side of the country’s ethnic tensions — and why ethnic minorities in a federal system based on identity are left so vulnerable. The Amhara Association of America said it has confirmed 503 civilians killed, and bodies are still being found. Survivors described to The Associated Press “a total bloodbath” even after they warned local officials.