Keuchel called up by Diamondbacks to start vs Tigers

By SCOTT BORDOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors to start against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary. Keuchel started two games in the Arizona Complex League for the Diamondbacks, allowing six runs while striking out 17 and walking two in 12 innings. Keuchel was 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA for the White Sox.