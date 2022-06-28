Mexico slates 2 WCup warmups in US but missing some regulars

By The Associated Press

Mexico will play a pair of World Cup warmups in September but is likely to be missing its European-based players because the matches are not on FIFA international fixture dates. No. 12 Mexico will play 21st-ranked Peru on Sept. 24 at Pasadena, California, and No. 17 Colombia three days later at Santa Clara, California. Mexico also announced a Nov. 16 exhibition against 20th-ranked Sweden at Girona, Spain, when the full player pool will be available.