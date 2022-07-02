Meronk taking one-shot lead into last round of Irish Open

THOMASTOWN, Ireland (AP) — Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour. Meronk carded a third round of 4-under 68 at Mount Juliet to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard. The top 14 players are separated by four shots. Meronk has three top-three finishes this season. He’s at 14 under par and one shot ahead of England’s Jack Senior, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Another stroke back are 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad following matching rounds of 65.