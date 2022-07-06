4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

By MARK THIESSEN

Associate Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park. The city last week closed its pandemic mass shelter, which had housed hundreds of homeless people throughout the last two years. When the shelter closed, some people who are homeless moved to Centennial Park, grabbing the 84 available spots after the campground stopped taking reservations from the public.