Chris Sale strikes out 5 in what could be final rehab start

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Sale struck out five Triple-A batters in what could be his final rehab start before he returns to the Boston Red Sox rotation. Sale departed the game for the Worcester Red Sox after he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning. He gave up one run on three hits and five walks. Sale broke a rib while working out on his own during the major league lockout. The 33-year-old left-hander has thrown just 42 2/3 innings for Boston since the end of the 2019 season.