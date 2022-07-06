Oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo dies at 40

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens has died at the age of 40. The zoo said the male, called Captain Eo, died Wednesday. He was one of the oldest penguins living under human care. Captain Eo arrived at the zoo in 1984 when 52 wild Magellanic penguins were brought in to found a colony on Penguin Island. Captain Eo had 26 children, 31 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. The zoo’s assistant curator for birds, Quinn Brown, says Captain Eo “represented a part of San Francisco Zoo history and the penguin world that cannot ever be forgotten.”