Sentencing set for 2 in Arizona ballot harvesting case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Two southern Arizona women are set to be sentenced for illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting” in the border community of San Luis. Both pleaded guilty to ballot abuse. Ballot collection efforts were once used by both parties but was made illegal by a 2016 law barring anyone but family members or caregivers from returning ballots for another person. Authorities say Fuentes used her status as a Democratic operative to persuade voters to let her gather and sometimes even fill out their ballots. But the crime she acknowledge acknowledged didn’t involve filling out any ballots.