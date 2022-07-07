Skip to Content
Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

MONTREAL (AP) — Player moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins. The Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche have acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks. The Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 million, six-year contract that carries a $6.1 million annual salary cap hit. Colorado gave up third- and fifth-round picks this year and a third-rounder next year for Georgiev. The move seems to spell the end of playoff starting goalie Darcy Kuemper’s time with the Avalanche.

