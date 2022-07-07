Profar collapses after collision, Padres beat Giants in 10

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams during a 2-1, 10-inning victory against the San Francisco Giants. Profar was eventually strapped onto a stretcher, his neck in a brace, and driven off the field on a cart as his teammates watched from a few feet away. Profar pumped his right fist to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd and appeared to be smiling. He was taken to a hospital and no update was immediately available.