‘Rally for Rangers’: Bend man will help deliver motorcycles to Mongolian park rangers

BEND, Ore (KTVZ ) -- When Bend's Ed Ochs first heard about "Rally for Rangers," he knew he had to sign up.

"When I first saw it, it kind of hit me in the face, saying, 'This is you!'" Ochs told NewsChannel 21 Thursday. "I like adventure, I like riding motorcycles -- and I hate poachers."

Ochs will be traveling to Mongolia in August for two weeks, where he'll pay for and ride a motorcycle across the country, hand-delivering the bike to a park ranger.

"I hope that the park rangers, if they get a call about poaching, will be able to ride the motorcycle and stop it before it goes too far," Ochs said.

Ochs tried signing up for a "Rally for Rangers" in June, but was told he'd have to wait two years before he'd be able to go. However, a couple of weeks later, one rider dropped out of the trip to Mongolia, and Ochs was able to join.

