UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The British Royal Navy has seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement on Thursday was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. Citing a forensic analysis, the British navy linked the batch of rocket engines seized earlier this year to an Iranian-made cruise missile the Houthis used against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. There was no comment from Iran.